BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is now facing additional charges after another victim has come forward about sexual assault allegations against him according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

On April, 9th 2020 the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU), was notified by Patrol Deputies that a minor was sexually assaulted.

A suspect was then discovered and identified as Dwayne Lon Townsend. After turning himself in, Mr. Townsend was charged with:

• 1ct: Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child

• 1ct: Felony Disseminate Obscene Material to a Minor

As the investigation continued, the Special Victims Unit discovered a second minor who came forward describing an incident with Townsend. Both minors were interviewed about their encounters with Townsend.

On April 17th, 2020, Townsend was charged with additional charges:

Charges:

• 1ct: Felony Statutory Sex Offense by an Adult

• 2cts: Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child