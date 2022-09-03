22-year-old dies after being hit by a car on Chapel Hill Road in Alamance Co.

Police said 22-year-old Nathaniel Navarro of Burlington died after a car ran into him at the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was killed after being hit by a car in Alamance County Thursday evening, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department said they got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street.

A 22-year-old woman of Gibsonville, N.C., was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Chapel Hill Road. As she approached a steady green light at an intersection, a 22-year-old pedestrian, Nathaniel Navarro of Burlington, N.C., got in her lane of travel causing an accident.

Navarro did not survive.

Investigators determined that speed nor impairment was a factor.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

