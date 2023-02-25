1 injured in Burlington after shooting

The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police responded to a shooting call on Avon Avenue.

Police said it happened on Saturday, February 25th, around 1:30 in the morning.

Officers found a 31-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The male was transported by EMS to a local hospital. Burlington Police said he is listed in stable condition.

The Burlington Police Department is in the early stages of the investigation, and more information will be forthcoming.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation.

The department is asking anyone with information about this case, to to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. Not only that, but you can use the police department's mobile App P3 Tips or you can find that form at www.p3tips.com.

If you submit a tip, you could get a reward.

Burlington Police Department said the tips that are provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.