BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County deputies are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in his home.

Deputies say they got a call at 1:55 pm today in Burlington.

Deputies arrived at 5628 George Miles Road, where they found 68-year-old Edward Beasley dead and stabbed multiple times.

Deputies are investigating it as a homicide, and no suspects have been named yet.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-670-6777 or 911.