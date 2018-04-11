BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) -- Burlington Police are searing for a man in relation to domestic violence-related charges.

According to the Burlington Police Department, officers responded to N. Main St in Burlington on November 3, and 4 both related to domestic violence-related calls.

The suspect is identified as Anthony Lee Cates of Mebane NC.

Cates was last seen driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck, NC Registration ALY-7631.

Warrants have been obtained on Cates for the following:

Breaking & Entering with Intent to Terrorize (Felony)

Stalking (Felony)

Harassing Phone Calls

Court Order Violations

Those with more information about this case is urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. You can also a text-a-tip to: 8398 to 274637.

