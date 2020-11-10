Burlington man wanted in shooting, victim in critical condition: Police

Burlington police say they have a warrant for 30-year-old Richard Montgomery Robertson Jr's arrest.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police is looking for a man wanted in connection to an overnight shooting.

Police say they found 36-year-old Jasper David Thaxton Jr. lying in front of an apartment with multiple gunshots on the 1300 block of Beaumont Court.

Officers got the call at 4:56 Sunday morning.

Thaxton was taken to a hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police say arrest warrants are secured for Burlington native, 30-year-old Richard Montgomery Robertson Jr.

Officers say he's charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say Robertson left the scene before officers arrived and they're still looking for him.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation and the whereabouts of Robertson. Call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.