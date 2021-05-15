Burlington night club’s ABC permits suspended after violence, stabbing, officials say

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, ABC permits for private night club Royal were suspended following an ALE investigation.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington night club’s ABC permits were immediately suspended after a stabbing and a history of violence, according to officials.

Officials said officers with Burlington police responded to a shots fired call last Sunday at the bar off Corporation Parkway.

State officials said after arriving officers found there hadn’t been a shooting, but someone had been beaten and stabbed.

DPS said the person was taken to the hospital.

According to officials, ALE was made aware and immediately started an investigation.

Special agents discovered a “confrontation” between a large group of people started inside the club and moved outside to the parking lot, according to NCDPS.

Officials said this was not the first interaction ALE and Burlington police have had with Royal since first obtaining ABC permits in 2017.

Burlington police dealt with a large altercation between people leaving Royal just last month, according to NCDPS.

State officials said ALE and Burlington police have documented reports for multiple disturbances, assaults, shootings, shots fired, loud music, and various drug and alcohol-related violations at Royal.

ALE special agents collected signed affidavits from officers who have responded to Royal for calls for service in the past.

According to NCDPS, due to violence and drain on law enforcement resources, ALE special agents asked for help from the ABC Commission to immediately suspend Royal’s ABC permits.

Criminal charges are expected as a result of the ALE investigation. Officials said the stabbing is still under investigation with the Burlington Police Department.

