Nurse accused of stealing medication, police searching for her

She is accused of stealing over 600 vials of medication.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are searching for a nurse accused of stealing hundreds of vials of medication from her workplace.

Police said they were contacted by Authoracare, Hospice of Alamance in late August after discovering missing vials of medication from their facility.

Later, after an internal audit, Authoracare came back to the police and said one of their nurses, Lindsay Story, 39, was stealing the vials.

Story is accused of stealing over 600 vials of hydromorphone (or "Dilaudid") over a five-month period, from April to August.

Police accused story of using her access to computers provided by Authoracare to falsify the medication distribution process, which allowed her to take more vials than was needed.

Police said there is no evidence of Story tampering with any patient's medication.

Story is wanted for embezzlement of a controlled substance, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues, police said.

