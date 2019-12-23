BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are responding to the scene of a bank robbery in Burlington. It happened at the PNC bank on South Church Street.

Police posted the following tweet about the incident.

Police say they got a call about the robbery at 12:48 p.m.

Officers are currently on the scene gathering information about the suspect.

The suspect is no longer on the scene and police haven't discovered any injuries so far.

This is a developing situation. Follow us on-air and online for the latest.

Video: Gas station clerk fights off armed robbers with chair

They said they were robbed at gunpoint. Police say it was a fraud. Now their bank accounts are drained.

VIDEO: 3 masked men stick up Mebane Wells Fargo with shotguns