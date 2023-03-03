Burlington police identify 4 stabbing suspects after fight on E. Front St.

Burlington police charged four people after they were accused of stabbing two men in a fight on E. Front St. Police are still searching for a fifth suspect.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Four people were charged with felonies after stabbing two men during a fight in Burlington, according to police.

On Feb. 24, Burlington police arrived at the 200 block of East Front Street after receiving a call about shots fired around midnight. Officers found Marcus Newby, 33, and Raphael Carter, 42, with apparent stab wounds.

Carter and Newby were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police said a fight broke out at Burlington Food Hall on East Front Street and continued outside when a suspect stabbed Newby and Carter before leaving the scene.

After reviewing a video, and with assistance from the community, the Burlington Police Department has identified the following people who were involved in a large fight and have been charged with a felony for assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Raphael Tomar Carter, Burlington 41

Brooks Demond Packingham, Graham 41

Luther Enoch, Mebane 42

Trevon Lamar Pinnix, Burlington 39

Additionally, through surveillance video, police have a picture of the suspect who they believe shot at the vehicle leaving the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the stabbing, call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.