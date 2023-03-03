Burlington police identify 4 stabbing suspects after fight on E. Front St.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Four people were charged with felonies after stabbing two men during a fight in Burlington, according to police.
On Feb. 24, Burlington police arrived at the 200 block of East Front Street after receiving a call about shots fired around midnight. Officers found Marcus Newby, 33, and Raphael Carter, 42, with apparent stab wounds.
Carter and Newby were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After an investigation, police said a fight broke out at Burlington Food Hall on East Front Street and continued outside when a suspect stabbed Newby and Carter before leaving the scene.
After reviewing a video, and with assistance from the community, the Burlington Police Department has identified the following people who were involved in a large fight and have been charged with a felony for assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
- Raphael Tomar Carter, Burlington 41
- Brooks Demond Packingham, Graham 41
- Luther Enoch, Mebane 42
- Trevon Lamar Pinnix, Burlington 39
Additionally, through surveillance video, police have a picture of the suspect who they believe shot at the vehicle leaving the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on the stabbing, call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.
