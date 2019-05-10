BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police officers and a suspect were all taken to the hospital for treatment after an arrest late Friday night. Burlington police say they all have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say police were responding an assault investigation on the 600 block of Dailey Street when a man thought to be involved in the assault "became uncooperative and assaultive towards the officers."

Police arrested 41-year-old Bobby Lamont Harvey. He is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and resist, delay and obstruct.

