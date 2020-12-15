Burlington police said the man died from his injuries. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a man died and a woman was taken to the hospital following a car crash over the weekend.

According to police, Norma Jean Corbet, 62, and Donnie Lee Sellars, 59, both of Burlington were involved in the crash.

Police said the incident happened on Fountain Place.

Burlington police said they found Sellars dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Sellars was ejected from the car due to the impact of the crash.

Investigators said Corbet was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Officers determined Corbet was driving the car and left the roadway hitting a pole and two trees, through investigation.

Burlington police said speed is believed to be a factor of the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

