Police search for shooter after person found with several gunshots outside Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after they found a person shot late Thursday evening.
Investigators found the person lying in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting happened on Chandler Avenue.
Investigators said the person was treated by Alamance emergency responders and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.
OTHER STORIES
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775