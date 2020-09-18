x
Police search for shooter after person found with several gunshots outside Burlington home

Burlington police said after arriving they found the person lying in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after they found a person shot late Thursday evening.

Investigators found the person lying in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting happened on Chandler Avenue.

Investigators said the person was treated by Alamance emergency responders and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

