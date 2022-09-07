Police investigating, searching for vehicle, following crash in Burlington

Investigators are working to find the vehicle and arrest the person responsible in the crash.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Alamance Road and Mebane Street.

Multiple units have responded, and people are scattered, according to investigators.

A spokesperson with Burlington police said they are unaware of any incident but are working to provide more information.

Police were trying to stop a vehicle. Investigators said the person in the vehicle got away and crashed into a police officer and then left the scene.

Detectives are working to find the vehicle and arrest the person(s) responsible.

Investigators said no shots were fired.

