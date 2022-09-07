x
Crime

Police investigating, searching for vehicle, following crash in Burlington

Investigators are working to find the vehicle and arrest the person responsible in the crash.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Alamance Road and Mebane Street.

Multiple units have responded, and people are scattered, according to investigators.

A spokesperson with Burlington police said they are unaware of any incident but are working to provide more information.

Police were trying to stop a vehicle. Investigators said the person in the vehicle got away and crashed into a police officer and then left the scene.

Detectives are working to find the vehicle and arrest the person(s) responsible.

Investigators said no shots were fired.

Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

