Burlington officer shoots suspect after two men struggle over gun in front yard: Police

Burlington police said an officer-involved shooting happened on Sellars Mill Road Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened shortly after 4 a.m.

Police got a call from a resident asking for emergency police response after finding an unknown man in their home. The caller said the man forced entry and was acting erratically.

When officers got there, they found a man and woman exiting the home, and being followed by the suspect. Police said the suspect tackled the man in the front yard, and the two men struggled over a gun.

Police said after failure to comply, an officer fired a service weapon.

Police said both men were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries isn't known.

Investigators believe shots were also fired, possibly multiple times, by either the residents or the suspect.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The SBI is investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

