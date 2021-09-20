Burlington police issues warning about group stealing cars, guns used in recent crimes

Burlington police identified a group of juveniles involved in a series of related shootings.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is issuing a warning about recent crimes taking place in the community.

They said they've identified a group of juveniles involved in a series of related shootings.

Police said the group is known for stealing vehicles and breaking into cars to steal guns. They also said they use the stolen guns to shoot into homes of other known and suspected gang members. However, police said innocent bystanders and nearby homes have also been struck in these shootings.

Investigators said most recently the following areas have been impacted by the series of shootings.

500 Block Key Street- (Innocent victim struck by gunfire)

100 Block Brooks Street- (Homicide-known acquaintances)

700 Block Sharpe Road- (No reported injuries)

700 Block Floyd Street- (victim struck by gunfire – arrest made)

Police said in recent cases, charges have been filed against offenders they've identified. They said as more suspects are identified they will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.

The Burlington Police Department said it's teaming up with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office and the Orange County Sheriff's Office to assist in the recent increase in violence. More patrols cars will be in the city.

Lock your vehicle and take valuables inside your residence. Many of these shootings are completed with stolen firearms from victims of car break-ins.

Be accountable for the safekeeping of your firearms.

If you are a victim of a crime, report it immediately.

See something, say something!