Burlington man wanted after shooting and robbing 62-year-old on Hilton Road, police say

Police are looking for Chauncey Dishawn Chandler of Burlington, who is accused of robbing a shooting 62-year-old man who is in critical condition.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they're looking for the suspect accused of shooting a man and leaving him in critical condition in Burlington Tuesday.

Officers say they were called to Hilton Road and North Graham Hopedale Road about a shooting around 3:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition, according to police.

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting happened in an empty parking lot at the intersection of Hilton Road and North Graham Hopedale Road. Officers also determined the suspect robbed the victim for his money.

On Thursday, officers said they obtained a warrant for arrest on Chauncey Dishawn Chandler of Burlington for Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Officers do not believe this was a random act of violence. Chandler’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

