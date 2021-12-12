Burlington Police seeking suspect in armed robbery

Burlington Police said a man with a handgun walked into the Sheetz on Alamance Road, took money, and left.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store this morning.

Police said it happened just before 6 a.m. on Alamance Road Sunday morning.

Police said a man entered the store, approached the clerk with a handgun, and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect then took off running and is still at large. There were no injuries during this incident, according to police.

Police said they also don't know if there is a car related to the incident.

The suspect is described as a man, 5’-9” to 5’-11” tall and possibly 30 to 40 years old.

Police said he was wearing a light blue oversized coat with a zipper, light-colored baggie pants, a dark blue toboggan, a white surgical mask, and blue shoes with white bottoms.