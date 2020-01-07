Alamance deputies arrest Burlington statutory rape suspect

Alamance County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man from Burlington who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, investigators said.

The suspect, Tony Lopez-Cinto, 20, met the victim online and pretended to be a minor, deputies said.

Special Victims Unit investigators first received word of the incident on Tuesday, June 30 after speaking with the victim and family members, officials said. The SVU investigators made contact with Lopez-Cinto and arranged to meet. On Wednesday, after deputies identified Lopez-Cinto at the predetermined location, they arrested him.

Investigators said evidence of the sexual assault is on a digital device they received.

Lopez-Cinto faces felony charges of statutory rape of a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, soliciting a minor by computer and appear and misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct of investigation.

Lopez-Cinto is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center. His bond is set at $150,000.