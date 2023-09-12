Registered sex offender arrested in Burlington

Police said parents gathered a description of him and called 911 to report the incident.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police arrested a registered sex offender in a park along East Willowbrook Drive at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Several parents who were visiting the park told police they saw a man loitering around the playground and taking pictures. The man then left the area.

Police said parents gathered a description of him and called 911 to report the incident.

Officers and members of the Special Victim’s Unit reportedly responded and ran the car tags to identify the suspect.

Police identified Jimmy Lawrence Shue, 69, a sex offender from Burlington. Officers charged him at his home after an investigation confirmed he was at the park.

Shue was charged with "sex offender unlawfully on premises", according to police.

She was arrested and is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center where he received a $250,000 secured bond.

"The Burlington Police Department would like to thank the vigilant parents and guardians who not only noticed the suspicious behavior but also called 911 with helpful detailed information. Their actions allowed our officers to act swiftly," wrote officers in a press release sent to WFMY News 2.

