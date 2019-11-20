BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a wild scene after two cars got into a shootout and one eventually crashed.

Police arrived on the scene around 8 pm after complaints about a shooting on Grace Avenue. They found out that two vehicles got into a shootout, damaging nearby homes.

One of the cars, a Mercedes SUV, left and got into a crash nearby on North Mebane and James Streets. It's reported that multiple suspects ran out of the car after the crash.

No injuries are reported in either incident.

Burlington police are looking for anyone who has information. Call them at 336-229-3500. You can also call Alamance County-wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

