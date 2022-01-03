Burlington police search for drivers after shots fired near I-40

Police say the rolling shooting happened on Alamance Road near I-40 around 9:30pm Sunday. No injuries were reported.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the drivers involved in a shooting near I-40 Sunday night.

Around 9:30pm Sunday, police say they received multiple calls about a shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing two cars get off I-40 west and drive north along Alamance Road, running a red light and shooting at each other.

Police say the two cars involved were a black Dodge Charger and a dark colored Honda style car.

The Dodge was last seen turning onto Kirkwood Drive, while the Honda car kept driving north on Alamance Road towards Mebane Street.

Officers located multiple shell casing on Alamance Road as they investigated, but say there have been no reported inquires.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.