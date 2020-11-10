Burlington man wanted in Sunday morning shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who shot another man multiple times in Burlington, North Carolina on Sunday.
It happened just before 5 a.m. on the 1300 block of Beaumont Ct. Police believe Richard Montgomery Robertson Jr., 30, shot Jasper David Thaxton Jr. multiple times before running away.
Police arrived to the area to find Thaxton Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to a nearby regional hospital and is in critical condition, BPD officials said.
Roberston Jr. is wanted on assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charges. Police do not know his whereabouts at this time.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation and the whereabouts of Robertson. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards. Lt. Nick Wright Burlington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division