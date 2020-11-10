Burlington man wanted in Sunday morning shooting

Burlington police are searching for Richard Montgomery Robertson Jr., 30, for shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who shot another man multiple times in Burlington, North Carolina on Sunday.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on the 1300 block of Beaumont Ct. Police believe Richard Montgomery Robertson Jr., 30, shot Jasper David Thaxton Jr. multiple times before running away.

Police arrived to the area to find Thaxton Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to a nearby regional hospital and is in critical condition, BPD officials said.

Roberston Jr. is wanted on assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charges. Police do not know his whereabouts at this time.