Three teens injured in Burlington shooting, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three teens were critically injured in a Burlington shooting on Sunday, June 11, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police report responding to a call of shots fired on the corner of Holly Street and Evans Street where they found the three victims.

One 19-year-old male and two 15-year-old males were injured and taken to a local hospital where they are receiving treatment, police said.

This is a developing story.

