Man robs Burlington Starbucks at gunpoint, police say

Employees had just opened the store on University Drive around 5:30 a.m. when a man wearing a black ski mask walked in with a gun and stole cash.

No employees or customers were hurt.

Police believe the suspect got away in a white car.