Crime

Man robs Burlington Starbucks at gunpoint, police say

Starbucks employees were just opening shop on Wednesday when a man in a ski mask walked in with a gun and stole cash.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man robbed a Starbucks at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, Burlington police said. 

Employees had just opened the store on University Drive around 5:30 a.m. when a man wearing a black ski mask walked in with a gun and stole cash. 

No employees or customers were hurt. 

Police believe the suspect got away in a white car. 

Investigators are asking if you were in the drive-thru lane and saw something, call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. 

