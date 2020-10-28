Man robs Burlington Starbucks at gunpoint, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man robbed a Starbucks at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, Burlington police said.
Employees had just opened the store on University Drive around 5:30 a.m. when a man wearing a black ski mask walked in with a gun and stole cash.
No employees or customers were hurt.
Police believe the suspect got away in a white car.
Investigators are asking if you were in the drive-thru lane and saw something, call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.