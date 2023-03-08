16-year-old facing attempted murder charges, Burlington police say

Burlington police said a teen is facing attempted murder-related charges after a shooting. Police also said they're looking for another 16-year-old in the case.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A teen is facing charges related to attempted murder in Burlington, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 600 block of Wicker Street in Burlington Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Burlington police received a call about a vehicle being shot at on Wicker Street. Detectives have been able to determine that multiple teen boys shot at an oncoming vehicle.

Detectives are still investigating a motive for the shooting, however, at this time it appears to be a targeted incident. Investigators say all of the teens involved know each other.

A 16-year-old boy is in custody and charged with aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder.

The Burlington Police Department is still looking for another 16-year-old boy who they say is charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

Discharge of a firearm into occupied property

Discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Police officers said there were no reports of injuries, other than property damage. At this time, police continue to investigate this case.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.