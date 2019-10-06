BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police say a 15-year-old girl from Burlington was found safe in Santa Rosa County, Florida on Monday evening, and the man they believe she was traveling with is behind bars.

Burlington Police say Brianna Alarcon's mother reported her daughter missing earlier today. Alarcon reportedly ran away with 25-year-old Cameron Burdette in her mother's Pontiac G6.

Police say warrants were obtained for Burdette for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and abduction of children. He is currently in custody in Florida waiting to be extradited to North Carolina.

Cameron Burdette

Burlington Police Department