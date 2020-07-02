BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have made additional arrests in the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Police said Geki Gwynn, 18, of Burlington is charged with First Degree Murder and Nasia Kawan Kimber McAdoo, 19, of Burlington is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill.

On the night of January 30, police found two people shot on East Holt Street after being dispatched in reference to a shooting call. One of the victims 21-year-old, Torrance Daye, Jr. was treated at Moses Cone and released. However, a 16-year-old died at the scene.

The next day, police arrested Makai Jacobi Steele, 18, in relation to the murder. Steele is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill. Steele was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Gwynn has also been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. He’s also being held in the Alamance County Jail under no bond. McAdoo was placed in the Alamance County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.

