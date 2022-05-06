What started as a "routine traffic stop" ended with a drug, hit-and-run arrest in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is in jail on a nearly $100,00 bond after a routine traffic stop.
Deputies stopped a vehicle Thursday just before 2 p.m. in the 5600 block of Snow Camp Rd. A K9 sniffed out contraband during the stop, according to deputies. Rodney Eric Wade Jr., 36, who was the passenger, had crack, marijuana, digital scales and a stolen firearm, deputies said.
Wade was also wanted by the Burlington Police Department for a hit-and-run.
He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. Wade is charged with:
- Felony possession with intent to sell distribute cocaine
- Felony possession with intent to sell distribute marijuana
- Felony possession of stolen firearm
- Felony possession of firearm by felon
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
He was also served with two felony warrants from the Burlington Police Department for felony hit-and-run.
Wade’s bond is set at 95,500.
