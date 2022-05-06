What started as a "routine traffic stop" ended with a drug, hit-and-run arrest in Burlington

Rodney Wade Jr., who was the passenger, had crack, marijuana, digital scales and a stolen firearm on him, deputies said.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is in jail on a nearly $100,00 bond after a routine traffic stop.

Deputies stopped a vehicle Thursday just before 2 p.m. in the 5600 block of Snow Camp Rd. A K9 sniffed out contraband during the stop, according to deputies. Rodney Eric Wade Jr., 36, who was the passenger, had crack, marijuana, digital scales and a stolen firearm, deputies said.

Wade was also wanted by the Burlington Police Department for a hit-and-run.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. Wade is charged with:

Felony possession with intent to sell distribute cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell distribute marijuana

Felony possession of stolen firearm

Felony possession of firearm by felon

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was also served with two felony warrants from the Burlington Police Department for felony hit-and-run.

Wade’s bond is set at 95,500.