x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

What started as a "routine traffic stop" ended with a drug, hit-and-run arrest in Burlington

Rodney Wade Jr., who was the passenger, had crack, marijuana, digital scales and a stolen firearm on him, deputies said.
Generic police lights

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is in jail on a nearly $100,00 bond after a routine traffic stop.

Deputies stopped a vehicle Thursday just before 2 p.m. in the 5600 block of Snow Camp Rd. A K9 sniffed out contraband during the stop, according to deputies. Rodney Eric Wade Jr., 36, who was the passenger, had crack, marijuana, digital scales and a stolen firearm, deputies said.

Wade was also wanted by the Burlington Police Department for a hit-and-run.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. Wade is charged with:

  • Felony possession with intent to sell distribute cocaine
  • Felony possession with intent to sell distribute marijuana
  • Felony possession of stolen firearm
  • Felony possession of firearm by felon
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

 He was also served with two felony warrants from the Burlington Police Department for felony hit-and-run.

Wade’s bond is set at 95,500.

OTHER CRIME STORIES ON WFMYNEWS2.COM:

Have you seen this man? Police search for man accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cards in High Point

Man dies nearly a week after he, another person shot near Greensboro pawn shop

'I came outside and found 13 bullet holes in the back of my car,' Greensboro woman's car riddled with bullets

More Videos

In Other News

DNA test reveals North Carolina woman's birth father was wanted for murder