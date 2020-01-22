BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are looking for two men and a woman who robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at the restaurant on Alamance Road around 3 a.m. Two employees and one customer told police that two men and a woman entered the business with guns and demanded money.

Police say the suspect got away with cash and headed west on I-40.

A short time later, Greensboro Police responded to an armed robbery at Carolina's Diner on South Regional Road. Witnesses reported two men and a woman entered the restaurant with guns and stole cash. No one was hurt. Police have not said if this robbery and the Burlington Waffle House robbery are connected.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

