x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Burlington Walmart employee arrested for stabbing coworker, police say

Police said a 60-year-old Walmart employee stabbed her 34-year-old coworker multiple times.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police arrested a Walmart employee accused of stabbing her coworker. 

It happened at the Walmart on South Graham Hopedale Road on March 17. Police said they got a call about a disturbance involving employees at the store. 

Police said Regina Fort, 60, stabbed her coworker, Nikia Smith, 34, multiple times.

We don't know Smith's condition or the extent of her injuries. Police haven't said what led to the stabbing. 

Fort was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. She is being held in the Alamance County Jail with a $250,000 secured bond. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES: 

NC DMV property tax bill is wrong. How many others are like that?

6 teens killed in crash with semi in Oklahoma were in car that seats 4

In Other News

An alarming number of guns stolen in the Triad