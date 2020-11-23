Burlington police said Candice Coles, 31, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a person was taken to the hospital after being hit with a baseball bat at a Walmart.

Police said Candice Coles, 31, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to Burlington police, Coles was accused of hitting the person with a metal baseball bat at the Walmart on Garden Road and the person was taken to the hospital with small injuries.

Police are not sure as to why Coles may have hit the person and there is no known relationship between the two.

Coles is in the Alamance County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

