Burlington woman steals 2 cars in 8 days, sheriff says

Someone called and said they believed a woman they met online stole a car.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington woman stole two cars in eight days.

The Alamance County Sheriff's office got a report about a stolen vehicle on Jan. 30. Someone called and said a woman they met online, Kristina White, was a possible suspect. The person reporting a vehicle stolen said it was taken on Jan. 20 before it was found abandoned in Burlington with items missing from the car.

Investigators identified White as the person stealing cars. A warrant was put out for her arrest. Back on Jan. 28, White was also arrested for stealing another car.

Deputies said White is facing two charges, including felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny.

White is currently behind bars at the Graham Detention Center under a 10,000 bond.