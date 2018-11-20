CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a high school student on a charge of second-degree murder after a shooting last month.

A Mecklenburg County grand jury returned an indictment Monday against 16-year-old Jatwan Craig Cuffie, who was originally charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Police accused Cuffie, a ninth-grader, in the Oct. 29 shooting death of 16-year-old Bobby McKeithan, a 10th-grader at Butler High School, during a fight in a crowded hallway.

Last week, authorities charged three students after a post on social media suggested there was a gun on a high school campus, one of three instances in which weapons were reported at schools.

Several days later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it was increasing security measures, including random wanding of students and random searches of backpacks and bags.

