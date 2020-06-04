BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County woman is believed to be in "extreme danger" with a wanted murder suspect, according to the Butts County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that 21-year-old Autumn Keara Finlay is believed to be with 21-year-old Cody Bryce Matthews. They believe she is being "held against her will."

The Butts County Sheriff's Office said a reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts. Anyone who sees Matthew is asked to contact 911 immediately.

