MACON, Ga. — A Byron woman is being held without bond in Bibb County after she allegedly sent meth to an inmate in a greeting card.

According to a news release, deputies intercepted the letter on January 28. They say it was a Valentine’s Day card addressed to 37-year-old Billy Deason II with meth sandwiched in it.

Investigators say they were tipped off that 41-year-old Lori Wilkes had been talking to Deason about mailing drugs into the jail.

Wilkes was taken into custody at work in the 800-block of Wimbish Road the following day.

She’s charged with Use of Communications Facilities in Drug Transaction, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

Deason was already in the jail on unrelated charges. He’s now also charged with Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and Use of Communications Facilities in Drug Transaction.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500

