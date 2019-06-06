GREENVILLE, S.C. — A night on Main Street quickly became a chaotic scene after a tip jar was nabbed from a little girl.

It all began innocently enough, with a crowd watching a girl play her piano on South Main Street in Greenville Tuesday night. That is until a man reportedly grabbed the girl's tip jar and ran off. Unfortunately for him, a group of bystanders wasn't far behind.

They chased the man to TD Bank, where he was caught and held until police arrived on scene.

Police identified the man as 60-year-old Willie Lee Pitts, and report that he was arrested and charged wtih petit larceny.

"Here's a tip, don't steal from a child," the police department said in a Facebook post.

The night did end with the tip jar back in the hands of the little girl, thanks to the quick actions of bystanders and officers.