Disgruntled customer shoots through Little Caesars Pizza's drive-thru window in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said an upset customer shot at employees after receiving his food in the drive-thru of a Little Ceasars Pizza.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A customer fired a gun inside a Winston-Salem Little Caesars Pizza's drive-thru Thursday, according to police.

It happened at the restaurant located at 1401 Silas Creek Parkway around 3:24 p.m.

When officers arrived at the pizza place, they said no one was shot. Winston-Salem spoke with a drive-thru employee who said the suspect was upset with the order that he received at the drive-thru window. As a result, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot once into the drive-thru window in the direction of the employee.

The bullet hit the interior wall of the business but no one was injured.

The suspect was last seen leaving the drive-thru driving a tan or brown Quad Cab Dodge pickup truck.

Police searched the area for the suspect but they did not find him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.