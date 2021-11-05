A Caldwell County man on probation for a prior drug conviction is facing charges after deputies found thousands of fentanyl pills in his Lenoir home.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County man is facing multiple charges after investigators found thousands of fentanyl pills at his home in Lenoir, deputies said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office and Lenoir Police Department executed a search warrant at the suspect's home after he was arrested for trafficking opioids. Caldwell County deputies said a search of the home resulted in agents seizing 3,500 fentanyl pills, over $3,000 in cash and two vehicles. Deputies said the street value of the pills was at least $110,000.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl. He was given a $525,000 bond. The suspect is currently on federal probation for a prior drug conviction.

"This was a substantial bust," Sheriff Alan C. Jones said. "That's a lot of fentanyl pills that will not be causing overdoses in Caldwell County."

