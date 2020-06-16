Burlington traffic stop leads to meth, marijuana bust

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Department arrested a woman with meth and marijuana in her car during a routine traffic stop in Burlington, deputies said.
It happened on Monday just after 10 a.m. at Holt Crossroads along Highway 49 South.
The driver, Carmen Lee Ward, admitted to having a pill bottle containing a clear plastic baggie with what officials believed was a gram of methamphetamine in it. Deputies said they also found digital scales and 33.5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag. Ward admitted all of the substances and drug paraphernalia belonged to her, officials said.
Deputies said there was probable cause to search the vehicle.
Ward was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center where she was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She's being held on a $5,000 bond.