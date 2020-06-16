Burlington traffic stop leads to meth, marijuana bust

In what Alamance County deputies called a 'routine traffic stop,' a woman was busted for meth and marijuana.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Department arrested a woman with meth and marijuana in her car during a routine traffic stop in Burlington, deputies said.

It happened on Monday just after 10 a.m. at Holt Crossroads along Highway 49 South.

The driver, Carmen Lee Ward, admitted to having a pill bottle containing a clear plastic baggie with what officials believed was a gram of methamphetamine in it. Deputies said they also found digital scales and 33.5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag. Ward admitted all of the substances and drug paraphernalia belonged to her, officials said.

Deputies said there was probable cause to search the vehicle.