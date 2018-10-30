ORLANDO, Fla. -- Police were called to a classroom at the University of Central Florida on Tuesday after a man was seen wearing a belt with real shotgun shells as part of a Halloween costume.
The man was detained and questioned by police, who said there is no threat to campus safety. Officials said no evacuations had been ordered and Classroom I was the only building affected.
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, UCF Police reminded students and staff to not "incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes."
Police said doing so scares others and puts safety at risk. Officials also reminded students call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.
