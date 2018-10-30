ORLANDO, Fla. -- Police were called to a classroom at the University of Central Florida on Tuesday after a man was seen wearing a belt with real shotgun shells as part of a Halloween costume.

The man was detained and questioned by police, who said there is no threat to campus safety. Officials said no evacuations had been ordered and Classroom I was the only building affected.

In a post on Facebook and Twitter, UCF Police reminded students and staff to not "incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes."

Police said doing so scares others and puts safety at risk. Officials also reminded students call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

THIS was the costume that was being worn by the person in Classroom I today.



Friendly advice from UCFPD:



Do NOT incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes. It scares others & puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cqkLdKRxrO — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018

