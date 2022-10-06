Man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting; $5,000 reward in the case

Detectives said Camren Cole was shot on September 29. A week later, police said Cole died from his injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died from his injuries in a shooting.

Detectives said someone shot Camren Cole on Glenwood Avenue on the night of September 29.

On Thursday, a week after the shooting, police said Cole died from his injuries and the case was now being investigated as a homicide.

Greensboro Crime Stoppers said there's up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.