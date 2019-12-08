MANITOBA, Canada — A medical examiner in Canada has concluded the two suspects wanted for murdering a Charlotte woman and two other men committed suicide while on the run from police.

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found on August 7, nearly a month since the bodies of 24-year-old Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, and 23-year-old Lucas Fowler, of Australia, were found. The body of a third man, identified as Leonard Dyck, was found nearby.

Police had been tracking McLeod and Schmegelsky from British Columbia to the small town of Gilliam in Manitoba providence. They are believed to have traveled in a RAV4 owned by Dyck. The burnt remains of the vehicle were found on July 22 in Manitoba.

"While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known," Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a released statement. "However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area."

The investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to release additional information publicly following the conclusion of the investigation and the notification of family members.

Police have not said why McLeod and Schmegelsky may have targeted Deese and Fowler, who were on a road trip through remote Canada at the time of their deaths.

CASE TIMELINE:

