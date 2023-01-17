Suspect identified for Candlenut Road shooting

Deputies found that Brandon Wayne Taylor was firing a gun on his own property but found narcotics in his residence.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect involved in a shooting on Candlenut Road on Jan. 13 has been identified as Brandon Wayne Taylor, 28.

According to deputies, after they arrived on the scene, they heard several shots fired in the area and called for additional law enforcement.

Neighbors reported waking up to those gunshots around 8 a.m. and noted that there were tire marks and bullet holes in the usually quiet neighborhood.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office determined he was the only person involved and was firing the gun into his own property.

Taylor was, however, determined to have been driving under the influence prior to the shooting. The police also found narcotics in his home, which were seized.

Taylor was charged with Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, Possession of cocaine, Maintaining a dwelling for the sale/delivery of narcotics, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Driving While Impaired and violating Guilford County Ordinance Sec. 11-1, regarding the safe discharge of firearms, according to deputies.

Taylor was given a $3,000 unsecured bond.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.