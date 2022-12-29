5-year-old Cannon Hinnant's murderer sentenced to life in prison

Darius Sessoms was originally looking to face the death penalty for the death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. Now, he's facing life in prison without parole.

WILSON, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

In October, the death penalty became an option for Darius Sessoms as a judge ruled to try the case as a capital murder trial.

Police arrested Sessoms in Wilson back in 2020. He pleaded guilty to the death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.

The tragedy rocked the state.

Cannon's uncle said he was outside with his siblings, playing on his bicycle when he was run over, shot in the head, and killed by Sessoms on Aug. 9, 2020.

Sessoms, who was found at a home in Goldsboro following a day-long manhunt, the case is being handled as a capital murder case.

Wilson police also arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, of Wilson, was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

A community came together to remember Hinnant and a playground was renovated in his honor in July 2021.

Nearly 100 people showed up to release lanterns in the sky at the park in August 2021.