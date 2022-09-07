Several cars broken into at Huntsview Apartments in Greensboro

Some folks who live at Huntsview Apartments woke up to shattered glass in their cars.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a string of car break-ins at an apartment complex off Battleground Avenue.

Police said 10 cars were broken into at Huntsview Apartments.

Shattered glass could be seen from cars all across the complex.

Police said six of the cars were unlocked and unfortunately, the ones who had their doors locked had their windows broken.

One man told WFMY News 2 that the thieves took his jewelry and car documents but left money he had in the center console.