Police searching for those responsible for multiple car break-ins in Burlington

The break-ins happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Saturday, the Burlington Police Department responded to the 500 block of Fountain Place in reference to multiple car break-ins. The break-ins happened around 3 a.m., police said.

According to police, the suspect(s) entered into unlocked vehicles, and one suspect was captured on home security video. The video appears to show a young white male with a mask attempting to disable the security video, police said.