Police searching for those responsible for multiple car break-ins in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Saturday, the Burlington Police Department responded to the 500 block of Fountain Place in reference to multiple car break-ins. The break-ins happened around 3 a.m., police said.
According to police, the suspect(s) entered into unlocked vehicles, and one suspect was captured on home security video. The video appears to show a young white male with a mask attempting to disable the security video, police said.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding the investigation. You can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.