JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Investigators caught two suspects on camera in a breaking and entering incident in Jamestown. One of the women was wearing a particularly appropriate t-shirt.

They say one of the women was wearing a long sleeve black t-shirt that says "Together Everyone Achieves More". We she and her partner teamed up to break into a car on Bales Chapel Road.

Deputies are still looking for the pair. If you see them, or have any information, call Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.