HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomasville police arrested four suspects allegedly connected to a gas station shooting that happened on April 18. They were caught after attempting to run from police in a car Wednesday afternoon, Thomasville police said.

A Thomasville police department special enforcement witnessed a 2010 BMW sedan traveling north on Randolph Street commit a traffic violation just before 2:40 p.m. Thursday. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the BMW sped away, turning onto W. Main Street. As police chased after the suspects' car, they witnessed a passenger throw marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and later, guns out the window, all of which were recovered by police, officials said.

The pursuit continued to Baptist Children’s Home Road and then onto I-85 south toward Lexington.

Officers were able to stop the BMW near mile marker 98 where the four suspects were taken into custody, officials said.

Darrion Zaccheus Leak, 26, of Lexington, is charged with felony speed to elude, altering the serial number on a firearm, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, hit-and-run, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Leak was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court for drug-related charges.

WFMY News 2

Leak was placed in the Davidson County Jail.

Cornas Khimel Sullivan, 20, of High Point, and Rumal Ty’Quan Nelson, 24, of Lexington are charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, altering a serial number on a firearm, destruction of evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson was served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

WFMY News 2

Both were placed in the Davidson County Jail.

Additionally, Thomasville detectives believe Rumal Nelson is connected to the April 18, shooting at Pantry Shop gas station shooting on National Highway. Nelson is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied building and discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle.

On April 18, police recovered 18 shell casings from the parking lot of the Pantry Shop where witnesses said a man wearing a grey hoody shot into the store before running away. No one was injured in the shooting, law enforcement officials said.

Thomasville Police Department

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with altering a serial number on a firearm, possession of a firearm by minor, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A custody order was obtained and the juvenile was placed into a juvenile detention center.

