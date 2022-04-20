Car crash closes a portion of Lawndale Drive in Greensboro

Officers said a person was injured in the crash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a crash in Greensboro Wednesday evening.

Greensboro police said Lawndale Drive east at Pisgah Church Road is closed due to downed powerlines caused by the wreck.

Officers are asking anyone traveling in the area to use a different route.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Greensboro Police Department and Duke Energy crews are working to clear roads in the area.

